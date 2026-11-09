AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Amherst man is dead after a crash involving a pedestrian on Sheridan Drive Monday morning.

According to the Amherst Police Department, officers responded to a serious crash on Sheridan Drive at Tavistock Lane just after 9 a.m.

A red Toyota RAV4 was driving eastbound on Sheridan Drive when it hit a 67-year-old man who was in the roadway and crossing Sheridan Drive.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after. The driver of the RAV4 was not injured.

WATCH: Amherst man dead after crash involving pedestrian on Sheridan Drive

Amherst man dead after crash involving pedestrian on Sheridan Drive

Westbound Sheridan Drive from Transit Road was closed but has since reopened.

If you witnessed the crash or have footage, contact Amherst Police at (716) 689-1311.