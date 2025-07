AMHERST, NY (WKBW) — There's a garden lover's paradise in the northtowns this weekend.

The annual Amherst Garden Walk is bringing in a lot of pedestrian traffic.

This is a self guided tour featuring more than 30 residential gardens.

It's a great way to spend the day outside, enjoying all the beauty, or to brainstorm some ideas for your own green space.

The Amherst Garden Walk continues Sunday from 10 until four.

Maps are available at local garden centers, or at 111 Campus Drive West in Amherst.