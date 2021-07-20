Amherst family creates ‘Philosophy Park’ in backyard, open to the public

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — For many of us, our stress levels jumped dramatically during the pandemic. But, Shafiul Alam said he found his inner peace while sitting in his garden on Two Landings Road in Amherst

"I saw all our own people were anxious and depressed,” Alam said. "We had our rhythm and rhymes. Our wisdom helped us a lot."

Alam and his family created a Philosophy Park in their backyard. It contains a theater, a Garden of Poetry, and Wisdom in the Woods.

“We have a story to tell people how to live life profoundly from digging down. Not like the surface, you know?” Alam said.

The Alam’s are now inviting the public to come to their backyard to find their inner peace as well.

“This is our journey and now we want the world to know, so we can find people who want to live the same way we want to live,” Alam said.

Anyone can visit and read Alam’s original poetry. Neighbor, Farina Anees, said she and her daughter stop by a few times a week.

“He has a plan set up where there is no judgement. There are no questions asked," Anees said. You just come in and you talk about what you feel like. It’s secure.”

Click here for how you can visit Philosophy Park.

