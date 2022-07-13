Amherst Eagle Scout earns every Merit Badge

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — An 18-year-old, Amherst Eagle Scout joined an elite group Tuesday night as he completed all 136 Merit Badges offered by the Boy Scouts of America.

Kevin Thompson, a member of Troop 445, spent hours working on community service projects, including his Eagle Scout Service Project which benefited the Amherst Heritage Fund.

Thompson organized a new waterline that would bring clean water to resident oxen year round.

According to Boy Scouts of America, each Merit Badge requires hours of studying, research, travel and hands-on practice.

Less than 500 of all boy scouts have earned every merit badge in the organizations 111 year-old history.

