Amherst doctor allegedly takes COVID-19 vaccine dose home to wife, charge expected to be dismissed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Amherst doctor allegedly took a COVID-19 vaccine dose home to his wife and faces a petit larceny charge that is expected to be dropped according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Officials say the 74-year-old doctor from Amherst was volunteering at a COVID-19 vaccine distribution site at Erie Community College South Campus in Hamburg on February 10, 2021 when he allegedly took a single dose of the vaccine from the site without authorization. The doctor allegedly provided the dose to his wife, who qualified to receive the vaccine under New York State guidelines at the time due to her age.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office consented to an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal at the doctor's arraignment Friday and a return court date will not be scheduled.

7 Eyewitness News is not naming the suspect because the charge against him is expected to be dismissed.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn released the following statement regarding his decision: