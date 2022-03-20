Watch
Amherst dance showcase benefits people of Ukraine

Owners of dance studio are from Ukraine
Posted at 5:52 PM, Mar 20, 2022
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — People here in Western New York continue to show their support for the people of Ukraine.

On Sunday, Fred Astaire Dance Studios hosted its first in-person showcase with an audience since the pandemic began two years ago.

It was held at the Buffalo Marriott Niagara on Millersport Highway in Amherst.

The studios partnered with the Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Buffalo to raise money for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

The local owners of Fred Astaire Dance Studios are from Ukraine, so this cause is near and dear to them and their famnilies.

