AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Amherst Central School district is holding a substitute jobs expo on Tuesday to fill openings for the next year school year.

If you're interested in a position, you need to apply online by Sunday. You'll then get an email to schedule an interview during the expo.

The expo is from 9:00am to 1:00pm on Tuesday at Amherst Central High School on Main Street.