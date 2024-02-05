Amherst Central High School cancels classes Monday due to electric fire; students being sent back home

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst Central High School canceled classes on Monday due to an electric fire in an HVAC unit in the athletics wing, according to a spokesperson from the district.

No students and staff are in danger. The incident occurred as buses were arriving at the school and all bused students were diverted to the middle school. The district said all high school students would be sent back home on the bus.

"First Student is now transporting back home all of the ACHS students who had been diverted to the middle school. High school parents are not to come to the middle school to pick up students. ACHS student walkers have been signed out and released from the Middle School. This does not affect middle school classes which are in session today."

The district said the incident is under investigation.