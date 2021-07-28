America's favorite bar renovator makes way to WNY for meet-and-greet

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A well-known bar renovator made a pit stop in western New York for a meet-and-greet, Wednesday afternoon.

The host of "Bar Rescue", Jon Taffer, visited the Tops location on Transit Road, in Depew.

Hundreds of fans lined up to get both an autograph and a photo with the New York native, only with the purchase of a bottle of one of his craft cocktail mix "Taffer's Mixologist".

Tops public and media relations manager Kathy Sautter said, "We're really lucky to have John Taffer's Mixologist products in our store. This is the only chain of supermarkets that his mixologists products is in, in the Northeast so Tops is very proud to have this in our stores."

Sautter said someone came as early as 6 a.m. to ensure they did not miss the 1 p.m. meet up, Wednesday. The meet-and-greet ran until 3 p.m.

"We had someone come in as early as 6 a.m. this morning, waiting to meet him, waiting to get that autograph. People were really excited, as soon as your guys broke the story they had buzzed, and it was going around Western New York that he was going to be here," Sautter said.

