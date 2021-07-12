American Red Cross renews call for blood donors amid "severe" shortage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The American Red Cross is urging anyone able to give blood to donate amid what it's calling a "severe" blood shortage.

The organization says it needs 1,000 donations per day in order to prevent any further delays in care for patients who need blood transfusions because hospitals nationwide are seeing unusually high numbers of trauma and emergency room visits, as well as organ transplants and elective surgeries.

All blood types, especially type O, are needed. Platelet donors are also needed.

According to the Red Cross, most people who are vaccinated for COVID-19 can donate but donor eligibility is, in part, determined by which company manufactured the vaccine.

The Red Cross is offering a few incentives to donate blood. From now until July 31, donors will receive a $10 Amazon Gift Card via email, will automatically be entered for a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value), and will be entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point.

You can schedule an appointment at one of the following locations and times by clicking here.

Allegany



Canaseraga: July 30, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion, 83 West Main St.

Fillmore: July 30, 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Volunteer Fire Department, Fillmore Volunteer Fire Department, 24 South Genesee Street

Wellsville: July 23, 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Wellsville Bible Church, 2896 New York 417

Cattaraugus



Franklinville: July 16, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Franklinville Fire Hall, 75 North Main St

Randolph: July 16, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Randolph Fire Hall, 70 Main Street

Salamanca: July 16, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Lady Peace-Holy Cross Church, 274 Broad St

Chautauqua



Chautauqua: July 17, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Chautauqua Volunteer Fire Department, 2 Royal Way, P.O. Box F

Dunkirk: July 19, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Blessed Mary Angela Roman Catholic Parish, 324 Townsend Street July 31, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Dunkirk First Baptist Church, 876 Central Avenue

Forestville: July 20, 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Forestville American Legion, 6 Cedar Street

Jamestown: July 21, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., DoubleTree by Hilton Jamestown, 150 W 4th Street

Lakewood: July 22, 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave. July 29, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave.

Sherman: July 28, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Stanley Hose Company, 122 Park Street

Westfield: July 19, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Eason Hall, 23 Elm Street

Erie



Alden: July 19, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Millgrove Vol FD, 11621 Genesee St.

Amherst: July 17, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive July 21, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive July 23, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive July 28, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive July 30, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive



Buffalo: July 27, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cazenovia Neighborhood Library, 155 Cazenovia St July 28, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Delta Air Lines, 4200 Genesee St. July 28, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., WNY Chapter, 786 Delaware Ave July 30, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Conversion Monster, 500 Seneca St



Depew: July 27, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Centerpointe Community Church, 56 Burlington Ave

Derby: July 28, 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Newcomb Long Post 928, 7353 Erie Rd

East Aurora: July 23, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Absolut Care - Aurora Park, Absolut Care - Aurora Park, 292 Main St.

Grand Island: July 20, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grand Island Fire Hall, Grand Island Fire Hall, 2275 Baseline Rd

Hamburg: July 24, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., All Saints Lutheran Church, 6065 South Park Ave

Lackawanna: July 23, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Baker Hall School, Baker Hall School, 777 Ridge Rd July 26, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Matthew Glab Post, 1965 Abbott Rd



Lancaster: July 23, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lancaster Elks Lodge, 33 Legion Parkway

Orchard Park: July 19, 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Nativity of Our Lord Roman Catholic Church, 26 Thorn Ave

Springville: July 21, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Concord Senior Center, 40 Commerce Drive

Tonawanda: July 22, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Eldredge Bicycle Club, Eldredge Bicycle Club, 17 Broad St

Williamsville: July 30, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Ss Peter & Paul RC Church, 5480 Main St

Genesee



Batavia: July 20, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 8221 Lewiston Rd July 30, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., United Memorial Medical Center, 127 North St

Corfu: July 16, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Indian Falls United Methodist Church, 7908 Alleghany Road

Stafford: July 24, 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Stafford Fire Department, 6153 Main Rd., Route 5

Niagara



Barker: July 29, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith United Methodist Church, 1449 Quaker Rd

Lewiston: July 26, 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Lewiston Fire Co No 1, 145 N 6th St

Lockport: July 21, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Moose Lodge #617, 204 Monroe St. July 27, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Dale Association Incorporated, 33 Ontario St. July 29, 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Lockport High School, 250 Lincoln Ave

Niagara Falls: July 26, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cristoforo Colombo Society, 2223 Pine Ave

North Tonawanda: July 29, 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Stephen Sikora Post American Legion, Stephen Sikora Post American Legion, 950 Payne Ave

Sanborn: July 31, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Pekin Fire Company, 3024 Upper Mountain Rd.

Orleans



Albion: July 22, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Orleans County 4H Fair, 12690 State Hwy 31

Clarendon: July 23, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Clarendon Fire Company, 16169 East Lee Rd (Rt 31A)

Wyoming

