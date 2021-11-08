American Red Cross looking for blood donations before flu season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The American Red Cross needs your help to save lives this holiday season, as the CDC warns about a potential spike in flu cases this year.
The CDC claims flu cases reached an all-time low last year due to widespread masking, social distancing, and shutdowns, which may cause many Americans to have reduced immunity this year. More flu patients typically means fewer healthy blood donors, which is something the Red Cross says they cannot afford as blood levels are at their lowest point for this time of year in more than a decade.
That's why the Red Cross wants you to donate now ahead of peak flu season. There is no waiting period for those who received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, as long as the individual is symptom free. To sweeten the pot more, anyone who donates blood until November 23rd will receive a $10 Amazon gift card, and anyone who donates from November 24-28 will receive a pair of Red Cross socks.
If you're interested in donating you can schedule an appointment now using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or by clicking here.
There will be a number of opportunities to donate blood through the end of November all across Western New York:
- Allegany County:
- 11/18/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Alfred State College, Alfred State College, Student Leadership Center, Small Event Space, Third Floor, 10 Upper College Drive
- Cattaraugus County:
- 11/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Lady Peace-Holy Cross Church, 274 Broad St
- Chautauqua County:
- 11/16/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Forestville American Legion, 6 Cedar Street
- 11/19/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave.
- 11/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave.
- Erie County:
- 11/17/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive
- 11/17/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Concord Senior Center, 40 Commerce Drive
- 11/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., North Collins Senior Center, 11065 Gowanda State Rd
- 11/18/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Tonawanda Fire Department, Tonawanda Fire Hall, 44 William S
- 11/20/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive
- 11/23/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., University at Buffalo North Student Union, Student Union
- 11/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., WNY Chapter, 786 Delaware Ave
- 11/24/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive
- 11/24/2021: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Newcomb Long Post 928, 7353 Erie Rd.
- 11/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive
- 11/26/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Sacred Heart School, S3148 Abbott Rd.
- 11/27/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., All Saints Lutheran Church, 6065 South Park Ave
- Genesee County:
- 11/16/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 8221 Lewiston Rd
- 11/20/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Stafford Fire Department, 6153 Main Rd., Route 5
- 11/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., City Church, 15 Center St
- Niagara County:
- 11/17/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Moose Lodge #617, 204 Monroe St.
- 11/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cristoforo Colombo Society, 2223 Pine Ave
- 11/23/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Youngstown Fire Hall, 625 3rd St.
- 11/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Dale Association Incorporated, 33 Ontario St.
- 11/24/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Stephen Sikora Post American Legion, 950 Payne Ave.
- 11/27/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Lewiston Fire Co No 1, 145 N 6th St
- 11/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Newfane Town Hall Community Center, 2737 Main Street
- 11/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Faith United Methodist Church, 1449 Quaker Rd
- Orleans County:
- 11/16/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Albion Elks Lodge 1006, 428 W State St
- 11/19/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Lyndonville Presbyterian Church, 107 Main St
- 11/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Medina United Methodist Church, 11004 West Center Street Ext.
- 11/30/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Kendall Town Hall, 1873 Kendall Rd
- Wyoming County:
- 11/16/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, 2 E. Main St.