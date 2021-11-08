American Red Cross looking for blood donations before flu season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The American Red Cross needs your help to save lives this holiday season, as the CDC warns about a potential spike in flu cases this year.

The CDC claims flu cases reached an all-time low last year due to widespread masking, social distancing, and shutdowns, which may cause many Americans to have reduced immunity this year. More flu patients typically means fewer healthy blood donors, which is something the Red Cross says they cannot afford as blood levels are at their lowest point for this time of year in more than a decade.

That's why the Red Cross wants you to donate now ahead of peak flu season. There is no waiting period for those who received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, as long as the individual is symptom free. To sweeten the pot more, anyone who donates blood until November 23rd will receive a $10 Amazon gift card, and anyone who donates from November 24-28 will receive a pair of Red Cross socks.

If you're interested in donating you can schedule an appointment now using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or by clicking here.

There will be a number of opportunities to donate blood through the end of November all across Western New York:

