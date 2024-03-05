American Red Cross launches "Sound the Alarm" campaign

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The American Red Cross is launching its Sound the Alarm campaign, helping protect you and your family from fires.

Starting today, the organization is set to give free fire alarms to families across Western New York.

The Red Cross is focusing on Chautauqua County, hoping to install 350 alarms.

The goal of the campaign is to teach families about fire safety to prevent fires.

The Red Cross says since its launch in 2014, the Sound the Alarm campaign has helped to save lives in Western New York by installing more than 30,000 free smoke alarms.

You can sign up to have volunteers stop by and install one for you here.