American Red Cross in need of donors as its faces 'historically low blood supply levels'

Joern Pollex
A young woman donates blood at the blood donation service Hamburg on June 8, 2011 in Harburg, Germany. Hospitals and the Red Cross in northern Germany have appealed to the public for blood donations as a result of the current outbreak of enterohemorrhagic E. coli, also known as the EHEC bacteria. With at least 2,200 people afflicted by the infection, and approximately 500 suffering from the HUS complication from EHEC that attacks the kidneys, hospitals have seen an explosive growth in their need for donated blood plasma. The EHEC outbreak has thus far killed at least 22 people in Europe's deadliest recorded outbreak of E. coli.
Posted at 4:03 PM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 16:03:51-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The American Red Cross says its in need of blood donors as it faces "historically low blood supply levels."

According to the Red Cross, it provides 40% of the country's blood and if more donors don't come forward to give blood, some patients requiring a transfusion may potentially face delays in care.

"Busy holiday schedules, breaks from school and winter weather all contribute to a drop in blood and platelet donations this time of year. Those factors, combined with the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, make it vital for donors to make an appointment to give as soon as possible," a release says.

Donors are urged to schedule an appointment here or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

According to the Red Cross, if you are symptom-free there is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster.

Donors who give blood between December 17 and January 2 will receive a Red Cross long-sleeved shirt while supplies last.

You can find opportunities to donate in the WNY region below.

Allegany
Canaseraga
12/22/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion, 83 West Main St.

Friendship
12/21/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Friendship Fire Company, 6 East Main Street

Whitesville
12/23/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Whitesville Fire Hall, 496 Main Street

Cattaraugus
Gowanda
12/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 409, 100 Legion Drive

Olean
12/27/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Olean Public Library, 134 N. 2nd St

Chautauqua
Dunkirk
12/20/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Blessed Mary Angela Roman Catholic Parish, 324 Townsend Street

Jamestown
12/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., DoubleTree by Hilton Jamestown, 150 W 4th Street

Lakewood
12/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave.
12/30/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave.

Mayville
12/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lakeside Park Community Center, 50 West Lake Rd

Erie
Amherst
12/18/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive
12/22/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive
12/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Main Transit Fire Department, 6777 Main St
12/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive

Buffalo
12/17/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Station Buffalo, 1185 Sweet Home Rd
12/30/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., WNY Chapter, 786 Delaware Ave

Clarence
12/21/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Clarence Public Library, 3 Town Place

Getzville
12/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Pius X Roman Catholic Church Father Weber Center, 1700 N French Rd

Grand Island
12/21/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Western New York Welcome Center, 1999 Alvin Rd

Orchard Park
12/17/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Bernadette’s Roman Catholic Church, 5930 S Abbott Rd

West Seneca
12/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Erie 1 BOCES, 355 Harlem Rd.

Genesee
Batavia
12/21/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Batavia, 8960 Alexander Rd, Rte 98
12/30/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Robert Morris, Batavia City School District, 80 Union St.

Le Roy
12/23/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion, 53 West Main Street

Niagara
Lewiston
12/22/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 505 Cayuga St

Lockport
12/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Dale Association Incorporated, 33 Ontario St.

Middleport
12/27/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Middleport Fire Hall, 28 Main St

Niagara Falls
12/18/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 736 Cayuga Drive

Youngstown
12/28/2021: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Youngstown Fire Hall, 625 3rd St.

Orleans
Albion
12/20/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Orleans County 4H Fair, 12690 State Hwy 31

Clarendon
12/27/2021: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Clarendon Fire Company, 16169 East Lee Rd (Rt 31A)

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
