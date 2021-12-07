American Red Cross in need of donors as its faces 'historically low blood supply levels'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The American Red Cross says its in need of blood donors as it faces "historically low blood supply levels."

According to the Red Cross, it provides 40% of the country's blood and if more donors don't come forward to give blood, some patients requiring a transfusion may potentially face delays in care.

"Busy holiday schedules, breaks from school and winter weather all contribute to a drop in blood and platelet donations this time of year. Those factors, combined with the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, make it vital for donors to make an appointment to give as soon as possible," a release says.

Donors are urged to schedule an appointment here or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

According to the Red Cross, if you are symptom-free there is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster.

Donors who give blood between December 17 and January 2 will receive a Red Cross long-sleeved shirt while supplies last.

You can find opportunities to donate in the WNY region below.

Allegany

Canaseraga

12/22/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion, 83 West Main St.

Friendship

12/21/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Friendship Fire Company, 6 East Main Street

Whitesville

12/23/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Whitesville Fire Hall, 496 Main Street

Cattaraugus

Gowanda

12/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 409, 100 Legion Drive

Olean

12/27/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Olean Public Library, 134 N. 2nd St

Chautauqua

Dunkirk

12/20/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Blessed Mary Angela Roman Catholic Parish, 324 Townsend Street

Jamestown

12/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., DoubleTree by Hilton Jamestown, 150 W 4th Street

Lakewood

12/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave.

12/30/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave.

Mayville

12/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lakeside Park Community Center, 50 West Lake Rd

Erie

Amherst

12/18/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive

12/22/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive

12/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Main Transit Fire Department, 6777 Main St

12/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive

Buffalo

12/17/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Station Buffalo, 1185 Sweet Home Rd

12/30/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., WNY Chapter, 786 Delaware Ave

Clarence

12/21/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Clarence Public Library, 3 Town Place

Getzville

12/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Pius X Roman Catholic Church Father Weber Center, 1700 N French Rd

Grand Island

12/21/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Western New York Welcome Center, 1999 Alvin Rd

Orchard Park

12/17/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Bernadette’s Roman Catholic Church, 5930 S Abbott Rd

West Seneca

12/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Erie 1 BOCES, 355 Harlem Rd.

Genesee

Batavia

12/21/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Batavia, 8960 Alexander Rd, Rte 98

12/30/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Robert Morris, Batavia City School District, 80 Union St.

Le Roy

12/23/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion, 53 West Main Street

Niagara

Lewiston

12/22/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 505 Cayuga St

Lockport

12/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Dale Association Incorporated, 33 Ontario St.

Middleport

12/27/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Middleport Fire Hall, 28 Main St

Niagara Falls

12/18/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 736 Cayuga Drive

Youngstown

12/28/2021: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Youngstown Fire Hall, 625 3rd St.

Orleans

Albion

12/20/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Orleans County 4H Fair, 12690 State Hwy 31

Clarendon

12/27/2021: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Clarendon Fire Company, 16169 East Lee Rd (Rt 31A)