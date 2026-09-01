American Legion Band of the Tonawandas wins 24th national championship at 2026 contest in Louisville

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The American Legion Band of the Tonawandas won first place at the 2026 American Legion National Concert Band Contest on Aug. 29 in Louisville, Kentucky, earning the organization's 24th national championship.

The band scored 95.33 to claim the title at the Louisville International Convention Center, where the contest served as a highlight of the American Legion National Convention. Premier American Legion bands from across the United States competed in the event.

The Joliet American Legion Band of Joliet, Illinois, placed second with a score of 92.83. The Kansas City American Legion Band of Kansas City, Missouri, finished third with 88.83 points.

The band delivered a 30-minute program that earned a standing ovation from the audience. The performance featured three pieces:



Esprit de Corps — Robert Jager

— Robert Jager The Official West Point March — Lt. Philip Egner

— Lt. Philip Egner Danza Sinfónica — James Barnes

The win adds another title to the band's history as it celebrates its 97th year of musical excellence.

