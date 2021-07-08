American Idol holding virtual auditions for New York State starting August 8

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Get your singing voices ready!

American Idol is holding virtual auditions for anyone 15 or older in New York State beginning on August 8.

@WKBW New York state's #IdolAcrossAmerica auditions are just one month away! Sign up now at https://t.co/fO1Nc6X8K0 and start prepping to sing for an Idol producer, right from home! 🎤🤩 pic.twitter.com/Pw4uf4CwyZ — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) July 8, 2021

Each state will have a date to audition virtually.

You can sign up for your virtual audition by clicking here.