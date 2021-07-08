Watch
American Idol holding virtual auditions for New York State starting August 8

Posted at 5:43 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 17:43:17-04

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Get your singing voices ready!

American Idol is holding virtual auditions for anyone 15 or older in New York State beginning on August 8.

Each state will have a date to audition virtually.

You can sign up for your virtual audition by clicking here.

