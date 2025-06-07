Watch Now
American Craftsmen Festival draws big crowd in Lockport

LOCKPORT, NY (WKBW) — More than 70 artisans from across the region are showcasing their work this weekend in Lockport.

The Kenan Center is home to a show called the 100 American Craftsmen Festival.

This is one of Western New York's longest running craft shows, which has been around since 1970.

You can find just about anything here in a variety of mediums including ceramics, glass, wood, jewelry and more.

While you're there, you can also check out KIDBIZ, which features some 20 young entrepreneurs selling their handcrafted goods.

The festival continues Sunday from 10 until 5.

