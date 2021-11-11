American Buffalo coming to Seneca Nation as part of nationwide conservation effort

STEAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — As part of a nationwide conservation effort, American Buffalo are being relocated across the country, which includes some coming to the Allegany Territory within the Seneca Nation.

The InterTribal Buffalo Council is leading buffalo back to indigenous communities across the United States.

This is the first delivery of buffalo east of the Mississippi River.

“The restoration of buffalo back to our communities opens a new chapter for cultural revitalization and ecological restoration. Collaboration in Tribal buffalo restoration means we can work together for the betterment of buffalo and our Tribal homelands,” Jason Baldes, who sits on the ITBC Board of Directors and is Tribal Buffalo Program Manager for the National Wildlife Federation.

“The partnership with TNC has been a blessing for the Tribal Nations which we serve. We’re extremely excited about the opportunity to grow this relationship in the coming years,” Troy Heinert, ITBC Executive Director.

Editor's note: Two animals died on their way to the Seneca Nation, and farm employees need time and space to care for the remaining 10 along with the rest of the herd, resulting in a ceremony on Thursday being canceled.