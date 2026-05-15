American Airlines expands flights for Buffalo Bills away games

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills released their 2026 schedule, and American Airlines has expanded flights for away games.

Those added flights include:



Buffalo (BUF) to Las Vegas (LAS) on October 16 and LAS to BUF on October 19

Buffalo (BUF) to Green Bay (GRB) on December 12 and GRB to BUF on December 14

Buffalo (BUF) to Miami (MIA) on December 31 and MIA to BUF on January 4

In addition, American Airlines also has regular service to other games in Boston (BOS) and New York (LGA).

Beginning May 18, members can enter the AAdvantage perks sweepstakes program for giveaways and more perks.

You can check out the added flights here and book as early as next week here.