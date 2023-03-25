AMBER Alert issued for abducted child and mother in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Rochester Police Department has activated a New York State AMBER Alert for a child abduction that occurred around 1:30 a.m. Saturday at 170 Fulton Avenue in Rochester.

The child, 4-year-old Michael Williams III, is described as Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 3'3" tall and 80 pounds. He was last seen wearing a Paw Patrol t-shirt with gray and black pajama pants.

His mother, 23-year-old Jessica M. Sanchez-Reyes, was also abducted. She is described as Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5'4" tall and 175 pounds with an elephant tattoo on her right wrist. She was last seen wearing a white nightgown.

Police believe they are in imminent danger. Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or the Rochester Police Department at (866) NYS-AMBER.