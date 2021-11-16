Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Amber Alert canceled, 14-year-old boy from Rochester located safely

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
Rochester Police are searching for a teenage boy they say was abducted.
ABDUCTED TEEN.jpg
Posted at 3:33 AM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 10:28:57-05

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Rochester Police Department issued an Amber Alert late Monday night as they investigated a child abduction.

Police said 14-year-old James S. Fernandez Reyes was abducted on Myrtle Street in Rochester around 4:30 p.m. Monday. Police believed he was in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death and was possibly taken by four or five black men wearing masks.

The Amber Alert was canceled around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday and New York State police announced the teen was located safely. No further information was released.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!