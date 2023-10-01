AMBER Alert activated for abducted child near Moreau Lake State Park

GANSEVOORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police have activated an AMBER Alert for a child abduction that occurred Saturday evening near Moreau Lake State Park in Gansevoort.

Police say 9-year-old Charlotte E. Sena was last seen around 6:15 p.m. Saturday on Loop A at the Moreau Lake State Park wearing an orange tie-dye Pokémon shirt, dark blue pants, black Crocs, and a grey helmet.

Charlotte is described as a white female with blonde hair. She is approximately 5'1" and 90 pounds.

Anyone with any information should call the New York State Police at (518) 457-6811 or dial 911.