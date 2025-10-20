Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Amazon Web Service outage causes problems for major online services

UPDATE: You can find the latest updates on this story from the Scripps News Group here.

ORIGINAL: A slew of websites hosted by Amazon Web Services are reporting issues early Monday morning.

The outage, according to DownDetector.com, is impacting banking websites, video games, and more. Some of the major services being impacted include Amazon, Coinbase, Snapchat, Ring and United Airlines.

In an update at 6:00 Monday morning, Amazon says it's seeing some recovery and it's working toward a full resolution.

