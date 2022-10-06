Watch Now
Amazon to hire 600 employees in WNY ahead of holiday season

Posted at 2:06 PM, Oct 06, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amazon announced Thursday that it is hiring over 600 employees in Western New York for positions ahead of the upcoming holiday season.

Full-time, seasonal, and part-time positions will be available at Amazon's locations in Lancaster and Tonawanda. A $1000 sign-on bonus will be available for most roles, and seasonal employees will have the chance to transition to full-time positions after the holiday season is over.

Available roles include packing, picking, sorting, and shipping - roles that are available to anyone from all backgrounds and experience levels.

A hiring event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Amazon's Sort Center 4201 Walden Avenue in Lancaster.

Amazon encourages applicants to bring work authorization documentation for potential on-the-spot hiring.

To apply and learn more about the roles available, click here.

