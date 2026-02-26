Amazon to close part of Lancaster facility, impacting over 500 jobs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amazon is set to close part of its Lancaster facility, which will have an impact on over 500 jobs.

Amazon said the operations at the facility will shift from a combined Sort Center and Returns Center to just a stand-alone Returns Center.

According to an Amazon spokesperson, the closure of part of the facility is part of its effort to "modernize" its network. In addition, the spokesperson said Amazon is working with impacted employees to transfer them to other facilities and supporting those who choose new paths outside Amazon.