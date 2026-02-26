Amazon to close part of Lancaster facility, impacting over 500 jobs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amazon is set to close part of its Lancaster facility, which will have an impact on over 500 jobs.
Amazon said the operations at the facility will shift from a combined Sort Center and Returns Center to just a stand-alone Returns Center.
According to an Amazon spokesperson, the closure of part of the facility is part of its effort to "modernize" its network. In addition, the spokesperson said Amazon is working with impacted employees to transfer them to other facilities and supporting those who choose new paths outside Amazon.
“We’re always evaluating our network to make sure it fits our business needs and improves the experience for our employees, customers, and partners. As part of our effort to modernize our network we sometimes exit buildings, and we weigh a variety of factors when making these decisions. As we wind down part of our operations at this facility in Buffalo, we’re working closely with all impacted employees to transfer them to other Amazon facilities in and around the area – including our new same-day delivery facility in Pembroke, New York. For team members choosing new paths outside Amazon, we're providing comprehensive support through this transition, including severance packages, to ensure everyone has the resources they need moving forward."
- Amber Plunkett, Amazon Spokesperson