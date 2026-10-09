Amazon hiring up to 1,000 employees for new fulfillment center in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amazon is hiring up to 1,000 employees for its new fulfillment center in Niagara Falls. The 3.1-million-square-foot facility at 8995 Lockport Road is set to be fully operational in the coming months.

Positions start at $21–$23 an hour. In addition, Amazon offers benefits including:



A 401(k) with company match

Health, vision and dental insurance

Up to 20 weeks of paid parental leave, plus flexible time off and 24/7 mental health support

Career Choice — prepaid tuition of up to $5,250 a year through more than 475 education partners, including SUNY institutions

A free Prime membership for eligible employees

Candidates can apply anytime online here or attend hiring events across Western New York to meet recruiters, learn about open roles and benefits and get help applying.

Tuesday, Oct. 13: Trott Access Center / OneStop Center, 1001 11th Street, Niagara Falls | 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 14: Workforce Buffalo Downtown Career Center | 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 14: NY State Dept. of Labor – Williamsville Career Center | 1:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 14: Lockport Job Fair, 272 S. Transit St, Lockport, NY 14094 | 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 15: New York State Department of Labor – Buffalo Office | 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.