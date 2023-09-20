'This is a pathway for a career with Amazon long-term': Amazon Career Center opens on Buffalo's East Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Amazon Career Center opened on Buffalo's East Side in an effort to make applying for jobs within the company easier, and to help source candidates for positions at operation sites across Western New York in Lancaster, Tonawanda, and Hamburg.

"We did a zip code analysis and we learned that most of our candidates were coming from this area, so we decided to come to this area and make this process as easy as possible," said Laurlyn Bush, a senior staffing manager for Amazon.

The year-round career center partnered with Say Yes Buffalo and provided college-bound Say Yes students with funds for necessary school supplies.

"They are very much aligned with Amazon's Career Choice Program," said Bush. "This is breaking down the barriers for those that never thought possible they could attend college. So this is a pathway for a career with Amazon long-term."

Amazon is looking to hire 250,000 people for the holidays, including about 500 people in Western New York.

The Amazon Career Center is located at 490 Broadway Street on Buffalo's East Side. You can learn more about the career center here.