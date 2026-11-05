Amadio's goal with just over 3 minutes remaining gives Senators a 2-1 win over the Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Michael Amadio scored on a wrist shot with 3:09 left to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night.

Fabian Zetterlund and Tim Stutzle assisted on the go-ahead goal as Ottawa and Amadio capitalized on a 3-on-2 break.

Shane Pinto also scored for the Senators, tying the game at 1 at 11:33 of the second period.

Peyton Krebs scored at the 14-minute mark of the first to give the Sabres the lead. Tage Thompson and Zach Benson assisted on Krebs' first goal of the season.

Samuel Ersson made 24 saves in the win for the Senators, who entered the game having lost three of their last four games, including a 6-3 setback against Anaheim on Sunday.

Colten Ellis had 28 saves for the Sabres, who had their three-game win streak halted.

Up next

Senators: Host the Utah Mammoth on Saturday in the opener of a three-game homestand.

Sabres: Host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday in the second game of a four-game homestand.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.