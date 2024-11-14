Alzheimer's Awareness Month: Grand Island couple shares experience with disease

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nearly 7 million Americans live with Alzheimer's and that number is expected to rise by 2050, according to the Alzheimer's Association.

November is Alzheimer's Awareness Month and 7 News met Grand Island couple Tom and Michele Drabik, who shared their experience with the disease.

The two have been married for 40 years but in July 2021, their world changed.

Tom was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment (MCI), a condition that affects memory and thinking skills and can increase the development of Alzheimer's disease.

Tom told me he had a tremor in his hand, which led to him making an appointment with a neurologist.

His wife, Michele, is now his caregiver. Since his diagnosis, she told me they have gone to support groups like the Early Stages Social Engagement Program.

"A lot of them share similar stories, similar experiences and just can find time to relate to one another and have that space, that one hour that is just for them and to decompress and be with other people," Alzheimer's Association Western New York Chapter Program Outreach Director Amara May said.

May said the local chapter offers more than 30 support groups on platforms from virtual, in-person and hybrid.

It is also great for caretakers like Michele.

The Drabiks emphasized the importance of getting checked as soon as you see what could be the first signs of Alzheimer's.

Dr. Kinga Szigeti is the director of the University at Buffalo Alzheimer's Disease and Memory Disorders Center. She helped start the center from the ground up.

She said early diagnosis can change your outcome.

"We know that the brain cannot get better once you start having these diseases but there's a lot of opportunity to slow progression and keep people as good as they are. The earlier we catch the disease, the better," Dr. Szigeti said. "We have a clinical trial program where we are testing new medications. Part of the clinical trial led to the approval of Kisunla, the new medication for Alzheimer's disease."

If you are struggling, you can speak with someone through the 24-hour helpline at (800) 272-3900 or chat on the WNY Alzheimer's Association website.