'Always used to tell us to shoot for the moon': Family sends Western New York native's ashes to space

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — What are your dying wishes? Would you ever want your ashes sent to outer space?

It's a possibility that a local family took advantage of to finally make their loved one's wishes come true.

Sue Isula said her husband, Thomas Isula, always wanted to go to space.

"In 86 he applied to be the first teacher in space on the Challenger," said Sue.

She's thankful Thomas wasn't selected to be on board the space shuttle Challenger, which broke apart just seconds after it launched. She said they have been to the memorial and it's devastating.

Decades later, Thomas is finally in space. His ashes are now on board the Enterprise Flight which launched in January carrying human remains. A mission made possible through a company called Celestis. Sue said Celetis welcomed them with open arms.

"It won't cost much more than an average funeral to send somebody to deep space or to the moon," explained Colby Youngblood, president of Celestis.

Thomas is part of a permanent memorial also carrying the remains of some former presidents and ironically, stars from his favorite TV show Star Trek.

"Having the privilege to enter Cape Canaveral and see the rocket up close that dad was going up on along with Gene Roddenberry and the whole Star Trek family," Andre Isula explained when asked what it was like watching the spacecraft launch. He said it was amazing to witness.

Thomas' family said they're grateful he's finally where he always wanted to be.

"He always used to tell us to shoot for the moon because even if you miss you'll land among the stars," explained Andrew.

They want everyone to know their father was a hard worker, holding many jobs at companies including GM, Ford and the Buffalo Naval Park where he was known as The MacGyver of the Naval Park. He was also a teacher.

His son Thomas II said \ his father's death was very sudden and he talked to him the night before.

"He had a massive heart attack in his sleep," said Thomas II. "This whole thing has made me step back open my eyes and take a look."

Andrew said the loss has reminded him also how short life can be.

"Don't look back on your past as Walt Disney said, keep looking forward because we're curious and it opens new doors and new possibilities," said Andrew.

"He's still here with us, if not in spirit, then orbiting yes looking down at us," his family said.