Alter Bridge to perform at Buffalo's Outer Harbor with Sevendust and Mammoth WVH

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Rich Entertainment Group and Buffalo Waterfront Management Group have announced Alter Bridge will bring its "Pawns & Kings Tour" to Buffalo's Outer Harbor on August 1.

Sevendust and Mammoth WVH, led by Eddie Van Halen’s son Wolfgang Van Halen, will also perform.

Artist presale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. An exclusive presale for Seneca Gaming Club members and Spotify presale, with access code, begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. General on-sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. Both VIP and General Admission tickets will be available starting at $35, plus fees.

You can find more information here.

Other concerts scheduled for Buffalo's Outer Harbor include:

