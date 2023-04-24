Watch Now
Alter Bridge to perform at Buffalo's Outer Harbor with Sevendust and Mammoth WVH

Alter Bridge 2022 Promo _10.png
Provided by Buffalo Waterfront Management Group
Posted at 11:29 AM, Apr 24, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Rich Entertainment Group and Buffalo Waterfront Management Group have announced Alter Bridge will bring its "Pawns & Kings Tour" to Buffalo's Outer Harbor on August 1.

Sevendust and Mammoth WVH, led by Eddie Van Halen’s son Wolfgang Van Halen, will also perform.

Artist presale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. An exclusive presale for Seneca Gaming Club members and Spotify presale, with access code, begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. General on-sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. Both VIP and General Admission tickets will be available starting at $35, plus fees.

Other concerts scheduled for Buffalo's Outer Harbor include:

  • May 20 — Gaslight Anthem
  • July 15 — BPO and The Strictly Hip
  • August 25 — Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra
