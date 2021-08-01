ALS Walk Makes Its' Way to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This Sunday the ALS Association hosted their annual walk for ALS in Delaware Park.

The foundation hosted over 350 participants despite heavy rain and raised over $100,000.

The ALS Association is a national organization that works all across the country to honor those struggling with or those who have died from ALS.

For the Western New York walk, the nonprofit honored the lives of those here who have passed away due to ALS. They included banners to show who they were and the memory they left behind.

The organization provides financial support and counseling to both families and those afflicted.

They plan on continuing their work in the battle against ALS and visiting Western New York again soon.