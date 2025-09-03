'Already captured our hearts': Red panda cub born at the Buffalo Zoo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Zoo is celebrating the birth of a red panda cub.

The panda was born on June 15 to first-time mom Himalaya and dad Mogwai.

"This little red panda cub has already captured our hearts," said Lisa Smith, President and CEO of the Buffalo Zoo. "While the journey hasn't been without its challenges, our incredible veterinary and animal care teams have shown extraordinary dedication and compassion. Each step forward for this cub is a step toward securing a brighter future for red pandas in our care and in the wild."

The zoo says Himalaya originally welcomed a litter of two cubs, but weeks after birth, one of the cubs sadly passed away. Zoo keepers then closely monitored Himalaya and the remaining cub and noticed the cub's health was declining. After evaluating the situation, the zoo decided the cub's best chances of survival would be greater with additional support and hand-rearing.

The zoo says the cub is now doing very well in the care of its team, which is working 24/7 to keep it healthy and fed. The zoo says the panda cub will make its public debut on Thursday.

