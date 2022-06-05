Watch
Almost 1,000 girls compete in the annual Girls on the Run 5K

Brittany Frey
Posted at 4:26 PM, Jun 05, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Almost 1,000 girls from more than 90 schools laced up their sneakers Sunday and competed in the annual Girls on the Run Buffalo Spring 5K.

Girls on the Run Buffalo is a physical activity-based youth development program for girls grades three through eight.

According to Girls on the Run, over the last ten weeks, trained coaches used running lessons and dynamic discussion to build social, emotional and physical skills with the girls while also encouraging healthy life habits.

Over 2,200 runners hit the road at UB's Alumni Arena, including members of the WNY running community and the girls' "buddy runners".

