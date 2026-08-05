BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Allentown tenant says a rat infestation in her North Street apartment has become so severe that she and her young daughter have been forced to leave their home.

Myisha Newsome shared cell phone video of a live rat inside her apartment. In the video, Newsome and others can be heard reacting to the animal.

"It's alive, it is, look how big it is," a voice says in the video.

Newsome says she and her 4-year-old daughter, Aphoenix, are now staying with a relative because of the infestation.

"I can't, I can't live like this. My baby's petrified. About to cry. She's constantly scared, and when I seen that rat on my baby's leg, what do I do? I was just I was horrified," Newsome said.

Aphoenix described what she witnessed inside the apartment.

"The rats were jumping go over the place, and we was throwing bottles at them," Aphoenix said.

WATCH: Allentown tenant says rats invaded her apartment, forcing her and young daughter to leave

Allentown tenant says rats invaded her apartment, forcing her and young daughter to leave

7 News visited the apartment last week. Newsome pointed out rat droppings on a bed during the visit.

Newsome says she has been in contact with property managers, who have been setting traps, but she says the rats are still present. She says her goal is simply to move out.

"And what you're hoping for is someplace, just move. What you want is to move," Newsome said.

Another tenant in the same building, Marissa Briglio, says she has also encountered signs of the infestation.

"The rats, we heard the little gnawing at the walls, like, and I thought it was just kind of a bird, and then we heard things from the other neighbor. Somebody found a rat behind their dishwasher," Briglio said.

The property owner, Good Garbon, did not answer a call on Friday. When reached on Wednesday, a representative said construction in the building likely caused the rat problem and that the company is planning to fumigate the basement this weekend.

Newsome says she will continue to provide updates on the situation.

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