Allentown sub shop giving away scholarships to students

BUFFALO, NY — The Hoagie Stop in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood is giving away scholarships to students who are bettering their community everyday.

"My scholarship fund is not just for kids that are going to college its actually for kids wanting to go into trades, kids that are looking to be entrepreneurs. Also kids that want to follow the college route as well," said Byron Cogdell, owner of the Hoagie Stop.

The Hoagie Stop just opened back in 2022, and now has two locations with hopes of opening another one along Hertel Ave. in May and another on Main Street soon.

2023 marks the second year the shop is giving away scholarships.

"It is our job we are here, the community supports us, lets support the community," said Cogdell.

There are five scholarships for students:



Ambitious Boy, a $1,000 scholarship for a 2023 Buffalo Public Schools senior boy who is on track to graduate with trade, vocational, or higher education plan set for Fall 2023-24 year Ambitious Girl, a $1,000 scholarship for a 2023 Buffalo Public Schools senior girl who is on track to graduate with trade, vocational or higher education plans set for 2023-24 year Rising Star, a $500 scholarship to any high school student in Erie County who has been on Honor Roll for all 4 quarters of the 2022-23 school year, this scholarship will be awarded to two students. On Track to Greatness, a $1,000 scholarship given to a undergraduate or graduate student attending college in the Buffalo Area with a 3.0 GPA or better Above the Stars, a $500 scholarship given to two students heading into High School for the 2023-24 school year who has done volunteer work, extracurricular activities, sports and a good Samaritan of Buffalo

To apply to the scholarships you must provide:

An application, can be found at Hoagie Stop locations

Planning to attend 2 or 4 year college of university

Community service hours

Extracurricular activities

Financial or economic need

Has overcome a significant family, academic or emotional hardship

Report cards

personal statement

Letter of Recommendation from teachers, coaches or employers.



You can drop off applications at the Hoagie Stop locations in West Seneca and Allen Street.

The deadline for applications is July 1st.

