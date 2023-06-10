Allentown Art Festival underway in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — One of the biggest festivals of the season is now underway here in Buffalo.

It's the 66th annual Allentown Art Festival.

Nearly 300 artists and crafts people are showcasing some of their best work all weekend long.

This event draws in thousands of people from all walks of life.

Of course the art is the star of the show, but others come for the food, the entertainment or even just to people watch.

The Allentown Art Festival continues Sunday from 11 to 6.

Delaware Avenue from North Street to Tupper is blocked off for the festival.