Allentown Art Festival set to take place this weekend; what you need to know

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 67th Allentown Art Festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

The festival takes place on Delaware Avenue from North Street to West Tupper. You can find the full festival area on the map below. Organizers say the green areas are not closed to traffic. The barricades show street closures which are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Organizers say the purpose of the festival "is to promote appreciation for the arts," and they invite artists to display and sell their creations to attendees.

You will see compositions from 350 artists of all types, in addition:



The Corning Glass Museum will have displays and demonstrations

The CEPA Gallery will bring its photo lab

The Hunt Gallery and Allentown Art Festival will present works by emerging artists

There will be metal smithing and pottery demonstrations

There will be expanded food and music with the addition of food trucks on Franklin Street

New concessionaires

Live music in front of the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site

You can find more information here.