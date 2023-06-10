Allentown Art Festival preparations underway. Tent by tent Delaware Avenue is coming to life.

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — Hundreds of artists and vendors have come to the Queen City this weekend for the 66th annual Allentown Art Festival.

From Rochester owner of Siox Glass Ron Frear has been selling his art here at the festival for more than 34 years. He said it all started with his mom.

"My mother did ceramics when she was younger," Frear said. "She says 'well why don't you do somethin' with that' and I just started goofin' around with glass."

His business is a family affair as his wife and two kids also help out.

"They started when they were 6, 7 years old," he said.

They are all unpacked and said they are more than ready for this weekend. Preparations are underway in Allentown, and for shops in the area like Allen Street Dress Store the festival is a big deal for business.

"Its the busiest day of the year," owner of the shop Danielle Webb said.

She said this weekend really showcases how much of a gem Allentown really is.

"It brings focus into Allentown i mean the buildings are amazing the shops are wonderful it just makes the whole area look at this area," Webb stated.

The festival will be Saturday and Sunday starting at 11am and wrapping up at 6pm both days.