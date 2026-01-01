Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Allen Burger Venture to close January 31

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A beloved burger joint in Allentown is closing its doors for good.

Allen Burger Venture took to social media on Thursday to announce its last day is January 31.

The post said in part, "The Buffalo food scene isn't what it used to be, and like so many small, independent restaurants, the challenges of these changing times have led us to this difficult decision."

They opened 11 years ago and hope people will come in one last time. Reservations are no longer being accepted. Seating is first-come, first-served.

