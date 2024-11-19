Allegiant offering direct flights from Niagara Falls to Myrtle Beach

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you looking to get away? Allegiant Air announced Tuesday that it's now offering direct flights from Niagara Falls to Myrtle Beach.

The airline launched 44 nonstop routes, including new stops in Gulf Shores, Alabama, Colorado Springs, Colorado and Columbia, South Carolina.

"We're excited to announce that Allegiant is expanding nationwide, offering even more travel options to our customers," said Chief Commercial Officer Drew Wells. "These additions reflect our ongoing commitment to meet customer demand. By connecting more cities, we're making it easier for travelers to visit family and friends, access top leisure destinations, and create new memories. Our research shows that customers increasingly want affordability and convenience when they fly. Our low-cost fares and nonstop flights make Allegiant a top choice for leisure travelers."

Beginning May 22, 2025, this flight will run from the Niagara Falls International Airport to the Myrtle Beach International Airport with fares as low as $59.

This is one of Allegiant's largest service expansions with 51 new destination options. You can find more information on dates and fares online here.