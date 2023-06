BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Allegiant Air will offer one round-trip, non-stop flight to Cincinnati from Niagara Falls this November, making it easier for Bills fans to attend the November 5 matchup between the Bills and Bengals.

The one-time flight will leave Niagara Falls on November 3, and a return flight from Cincinnati will leave on November 6.

You can visit the Allegiant Air website, here, to find more information about ticket prices and flight times.