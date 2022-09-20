Alleged conman indicted for stealing over $250,000 from Amherst victim

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Tuesday that a Williamsville man was arraigned on one count of grand larceny in the second degree.

Between July 2018 and Aug. 2022, 64-year-old Victor P. Marinaccio allegedly befriended an Amherst woman in order to fraudulently obtain her life savings.

Marinaccio allegedly used the victim's credit cards and made wire transfers in order to steal over $250,000. The defendant also allegedly used the money to pay for travel and personal expenses.

The U.S Secret Service found Marinaccio living in a Las Vegas hotel, and he was brought back to Western New York after waiving extradition.

The defendant was also ordered to surrender his passport, as he has no permanent address. An order of protection was also issued for the victim.

If convicted of the charge, Marinaccio will face a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.