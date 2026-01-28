Challenger Learning Center gives students a hands-on mission to space

ALLEGANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — What if a classroom could launch students into outer space without ever leaving Western New York?

That’s exactly what’s happening at the Challenger Learning Center of the Twin Tier Region in Allegany, where students are experiencing science, technology, engineering, art and math in a way few classrooms can offer.

Located just 75 miles south of Buffalo, the center is one of only 43 Challenger Learning Centers worldwide. The nonprofit organization brings STEM education to life through immersive, simulated space missions that include full replicas of a space station, mission control and spacecraft launch systems.

Inside the facility, students step into the role of astronauts, scientists and engineers. From simulated launches to hands-on science experiments, participants work through realistic mission scenarios that require teamwork, problem-solving and critical thinking.

"This is our transporter where we launch our students," said Reann Ehman, director of the Challenger Learning Center, as students prepared for liftoff inside the simulator.

During missions, students may analyze rock samples, test Mars soil, or operate robotics, all while communicating with mission control just like a real space crew.

"In here, our students are astronauts," Ehman said. "They’re doing science experiments, testing rocks and moving through Mars soil."

The experience is designed to be both engaging and educational, and recent upgrades have taken it to the next level. Over the summer, the facility completed more than $300,000 in improvements, enhancing technology and simulation equipment to give students an even more realistic experience.

Students said the opportunity is unforgettable.

"It is awesome because a lot of people do not get to do things like this," said Talon Kane, a sophomore. "It’s such a specific job that a lot of kids dream of. You can come here and have a taste of it."

Another student, sophomore Caden Beecroat, said the hands-on nature of the missions helped him better understand how classroom lessons connect to real-world applications.

"We used computers to study stuff, and we could also control different robotics on Mars," Beecroat said.

Ehman said that exposure to these experiences helps students see the wide range of careers available through STEM education.

"They get experience in some of the STEM jobs that are out there, more than just a simple factory job," Ehman said. "They can work in media or medicine. It’s not just being a doctor; there are different aspects to it."

This year also marks 40 years since the Challenger tragedy, and the center says its mission is deeply rooted in honoring the legacy of the seven astronauts who lost their lives.

"For the Challenger Learning Centers, it’s about spreading science awareness and continuing the mission the original Challenger crew had," Ehman said. "Learning about science with Christa McAuliffe and sharing the love of learning with students here on Earth."

Four decades later, the Challenger Learning Center continues to ensure that legacy lives on — not just in space exploration, but in classrooms right here in Western New York.

