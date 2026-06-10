Angelica residents pack town hall to oppose battery storage facility in Allegany County

ANGELICA, NY — Residents of Angelica and surrounding areas of Allegany County filled town hall Monday night to voice their concerns and frustration over a possible battery storage facility.

In April, Angelica Town Supervisor Girard Kelly told fellow board members about a request from SeaTac Solar to build a battery energy storage system (BESS) facility between State Route 19 and the former I-86 Repair.

LISTEN TO THE APRIL 13 MEETING HERE

BESS facilities help stabilize electrical grids by providing steady power flow despite fluctuations from inconsistent generation of renewable energy sources and other disruptions.

Hanwha Data Centers A battery energy storage system (BESS) facility.

The Environmental Protection Agency notes, however, that lithium battery fires at some installations have raised legitimate safety concerns in many communities. Mainly, difficulties with fire suppression, harmful emissions from those fires, and the need for proper cleanup requiring specialized procedures.

WKBW was first contacted by Linda Cash, an Angelica resident, in May regarding the potential impacts a facility like this could have on the environment. On Monday, Cash was among the handful of residents who spoke on the matter.

"This is a utility-scale hazard that, not only for that little area of three-tenths of an acre, but for the expressway I-90, the Eagle's nest," Cash told the town board. "My insurance company covers catastrophic. Not everyone covers. So you better go call your insurance companies because if you (attendees) have to add a rider, this town board isn't going to pay for it."

Cash also demanded that the town establish its own Planning and Zoning Board. "A planning board enforces the laws that are already on the books. How can that be bad for business?"

WKBW Angelica resident Linda Cash shows WKBW's Adam Beam audio from the May meeting of the Angelica Town Board.

"I'm not for a planning board, like I said last month, Linda," Supervisor Kelly responded. He continued, "If you put more regulations in, in my opinion, and I think the board follows it, it is not good for the area. We don't have businesses coming in here now. We don't have people coming in here, and you put more regulations on, it's not going to be good in my opinion."

The Village of Angelica does have a planning board; however, the proposed site for the facility falls under the Town of Angelica, which has not had a planning board since 2006, according to Cash in May.

However, while the board is unlikely to move forward with a planning board, Kelly emphasized that the board is against the project as well.

WATCH: Angelica residents pack town hall to oppose battery storage facility in Allegany County

Angelica residents pack town hall to oppose battery storage facility in Allegany County

"One thing I want to be clear about: the number one priority in the Angelica Town Board here is taxpayers always will be and always have," Kelly opened the meeting with. "The town board of Angelica opposes the proposed BESS project. We are very skeptical. We're keeping a close eye on it as well."

According to Kelly, a draft law related to these facilities has been written but is not ready for publication. It would then come to the town board before a public hearing is held in the coming months.

City Attorney Matt Rosenbaum added, however, that options for combating the project may be limited.

When responding to one resident's question, Rosenbaum said, "You could ban the BESS facility if you did that; it's a public utility, you would likely get the town sued." The attorney continued, "The Supreme Court, which would hear this case, would likely throw it out, and then you'd have no BESS law, and then these companies could put 'em wherever the heck they want, and that's the last thing we want to have happen."

"It is true you can't ban these things, but you can make this tight law as humanly possible and have the most safety you can think of," Rosenbaum added.

Adam Beam A bus parked outside of Angelica Town Hall protesting a proposed BESS facility on Hess Road.

Despite this, other residents in attendance argued more could be done.

"You're here representing every person, taxpayer, renter, every person who lives here and not just people who pay taxes, and not just, your job is not just to keep the taxes low, it is also to keep the pristine environment of Allegany County and our little corner of it as clean as you can," Leslie Haggstrom, a former Asst. Allegany County Attorney told the board. "I absolutely agree with Linda Cash that we need a town planning board and we need zoning. I know that's a bad word, but are you beginning to understand why maybe zoning is an important thing?"

Haggstrom continued, "We draft zoning the way we want. It doesn't have to be ridiculous like it is in the cities, but it would give us a leg up in some of these proposals that we don't like."

"My family chose this area to escape the noise, slow down, and connect with the incredible natural beauty that God created here. We came to be able to enjoy the simple life for the hiking, hunting, fishing, and local festival and the peace that only pristine untouched landscape can provide," another resident said during public comment. "This isn't just about preserving a beautiful view. It's about protecting our health, safety, water, and quality of life. My family resides entirely on well water, just like most residents in the area. Can the company guarantee that there are no forever chemicals leaching or potentially leaching into the ground? Can they guarantee that hazardous gases don't harm our community members? Can they guarantee this not just for today but for generations to come?"