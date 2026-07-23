Angelica residents demand more transparency from leaders over battery storage facility

ANGELICA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Residents of Angelica and neighboring parts of Allegany County are demanding more transparency from leadership over a battery storage facility.

In April, Angelica Town Supervisor Girard Kelly told fellow board members about a request by SeaTac Solar to build a battery energy storage system (BESS) facility between State Route 19 and the former I86 Repair.

Adam Beam A bus parked outside of Angelica Town Hall protesting a proposed BESS facility on Hess Road.

The Angelica Town Board sent a proposed BESS facility law to the Allegany County Planning Board earlier this month. However, at that same meeting, residents were initially denied a copy of the law.

In a recording of the meeting, a resident is heard asking for a copy, saying, "I don't want to leave here today without one."

Supervisor Kelly responded, "Not getting it. Sorry."

Hess Road resident Linda Cash, who would live less than half a mile from the site, can be heard saying, "Open government laws require that you do," multiple times.

Kelly responded, "I'm going by what our attorney advised. We can't do anything. Again, once you get through the county plan board, it will be published for public view."

However, the law was released and provided to WKBW by Cash.

Adam Beam L to R: Linda Cash, Bridgtte Tojek, Jennifer Kud Presutti and Jane Gilliland speak with WKBW about a battery storage facility on Hess Road.

The law states the purpose is "to regulate the placement of battery energy storage systems to protect the public safety, health and welfare" and "to minimize adverse impacts on the town's character, environment, economy and unique resources, including, but not limited to, waterways, scenic ridge lines, parks and wildlife management areas and prime farmland."

It defines two tiers of systems, with Tier 2 systems (over 600kWh) requiring a special use permit and stringent conditions, including specific noise limits, 10-foot-high fencing and a decommissioning plan with a financial fund to be paid by the operator.

"We want transparency, I don't know how else to put it. And they haven't been transparent," Cash told me on Thursday. "We as residents of Hess Road are fighting this uphill battle of trying to get transparency and a board that will work with us to make a good law for all of us."

Hanwha Data Centers A battery energy storage system (BESS) facility.

Cash was joined by other residents of Hess Road, criticizing the substance of the proposed law and opposing the project altogether.

"I do know the one thing that's not in there is protection for the people who would be or could be, or most likely will be, in a catastrophic event of some sort are not protected," Bridgette Tojek said. "The government dropped the ball because its main goal should be to protect its citizens, protect their rights, protect their resources, and all of those things are not the number one priority of this particular government."

"I don't understand how they think that they put these things out with all the lack of water that is here. It just is concerning," Jennifer Kud Presutti told WKBW. "I think this type of facility would contaminate all of our groundwater. Everything that we've worked for in our lives for our kids. It's the water they drink, they bathe in. It's the water we feed our animals with. Without the water, without the water being here and not being able to be used, would definitely plummet the worth of our homes."

"And the quality of life," Cash added.

BESS facilities help stabilize electrical grids by providing steady power flow despite fluctuations caused by inconsistent generation from renewable energy sources and other disruptions.

The Environmental Protection Agency notes, however, that lithium battery fires at some installations have raised legitimate safety concerns in many communities. Mainly, difficulties with fire suppression, harmful emissions from those fires, and the need for proper cleanup requiring specialized procedures.

WATCH: Angelica residents demand more transparency from leaders over battery storage facility

Angelica residents demand more transparency from leaders over battery storage facility

Jane Gilliand owns a farm along Hess Road.

"It impacts our livelihood. We eat everything that's produced on our farm," Gilliand said. "If something happens, all of our livestock are no good."

Gilliand continued, "Our cattle, we can't eat. We can't sell our horses. We wouldn't be able to use them for competitions. I would not be able to drink the milk from our goats. I wouldn't be able to eat my chickens or their eggs, and we would lose everything. And selling that stuff is how we pay the taxes so we can afford to live on this road because the taxes are ridiculously high. And if that best setter comes in, even without a catastrophic event, our property values are going to plummet. But I can guarantee our taxes are not."

In documents obtained by a FOIL request and provided to WKBW, the applicant, CTEC Solar, is seeking to install a Battery Energy Storage System at 5863 Hess Road.

The project's initial narrative states the system will be approximately 2.5 MW AC. However, technical documents reveal the system includes five (5) Tesla Megapack 2XL Batteries with a combined capacity of 4,895 kW. A Coordinated Electric System Impact Review (CESIR) from the utility RG&E notes the facility is "4.895 MVA" and "4895 kVA," raising the project size to nearly 5 MW.

The report also identifies several potential grid impacts that require mitigation, including the risk of overloading a 115/34.5 kV transformer and adverse overvoltage impacts.

WKBW attempted to speak with Girard Kelly; however, he could not speak due to a family emergency. A public hearing on the law will be held in Angelica on Monday, August 24 at 7 p.m.