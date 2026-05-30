ANGELICA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Residents in Angelica worry that a possible BESS facility on Hess Road could harm the natural beauty and environment of the Allegany Wilds.

In April, Angelica Town Supervisor Girard Kelly told fellow board members about a request by SeaTac Solar looking to build a battery energy storage system (BESS) facility between State Route 19 and the former I86 Repair.

LISTEN TO THE APRIL 13 MEETING HERE

BESS facilities help stabilize electrical grids by providing steady power flow despite fluctuations from inconsistent generation of renewable energy sources and other disruptions.

Hanwha Data Centers A battery energy storage system (BESS) facility.

The Environmental Protection Agency notes, however, that lithium battery fires at some installations have raised legitimate safety concerns in many communities. Mainly, difficulties with fire suppression, harmful emissions from those fires, and the need for proper cleanup requiring specialized procedures.

It's those concerns that caused Angelica resident Linda Cash to reach out to me.

"This is not an attraction that I believe Allegheny that at least I want in my community, and I don't think Allegheny County tourism really wants it there," Cash said.

Cash, a resident of the county for 37 years, said much of the charm for her, and many others, is the nature throughout the county.

"The county slogan for tourism is 'Allegheny Wilds.' It promotes hunting, fishing, kayaking, canoeing, the trout derby, there's all of these outside wonderful activities," Cash said. "They're coming for the wild."

WATCH: Angelica residents concerned over impacts of possible battery storage facility

Angelica residents concerned over impacts of possible battery storage facility

When the board discussed the project in April, the meeting minutes noted that the board unanimously opposed the project. However, Supervisor Kelly added it may not be up to them.

"The unfortunate part there, it's just like the solar; the state has got a lot of power, a lot more power than some than those towns," Kelly told board members. "We're trying to do our best to protect the taxpayers and residents, but I, we can't guarantee nothing."

"What I was hoping to do is bring these developers to the table, and that's gonna happen very soon. Willie and I will be meeting with them, and that's pretty important because that way, we can hopefully buckle them down a little bit and see what's up, and potentially see what's for Angelica, other than a potential battery energy storage system," Kelly said.

Adam Beam Angelica residents reached out to WKBW with concerns over a BESS facility looking to be built on Hess Road.

However, Cash feels that town and county leaders could be doing more.

"They (Town of Angelica) let the moratorium run out. They refused to do a planning board," Cash said. "Had they put in a planning board, it could have helped with things like the environmental studies; it could have prolonged the moratorium and not let it run out."

The Village of Angelica does have a planning board; however, the proposed site for the facility falls under the Town of Angelica, which has not had a planning board since 2006, according to Cash.

Additionally, the April meeting minutes states, "Existing 180-day moratorium (in effect for approx. 170 days; expires end of April – cannot be extended by law. Town has extended moratoriums the maximum number of times as allowed by New York State."

Adam Beam Angelica residents look for an eagle's nest in Allegany County. They say a potential BESS facility threatens several nests in the area.

"I'm calling on the people that we have voted to take care of us, not just at the town and village level, but I'm counting on, I'm calling out my county people to take care of us and the place that you have named the Allegheny Wilds, to keep it wild," Cash said.

According to minutes from the following May 11 meeting, the Town met with the SeaTac who has submitted the request to construct.

"They have also continued to meet with the Town Attorney & MACE and have drawn up a set of Rules and Regulations to govern such a facility. This remains a work in progress with our Town Attorney," minutes read.

LISTEN TO THE MAY 11 MEETING HERE

WKBW reached out to Town Supervisor Kelly on Tuesday and has not heard back as of Friday. Additionally, WKBW is attempting to contact SeaTac Solar for comment as well, and will update our reporting if any response is given.