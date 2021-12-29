Watch
Allegany County woman charged with attempted murder for alleged parking lot stabbing

Posted at 9:08 AM, Dec 29, 2021
WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police in Wellsville say an Allegany County woman has been charged with attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon, for allegedly stabbing a person in a parking lot on Christmas Eve.

Investigators say 23-year-old Haley Button of Little Genesee allegedly stabbed someone in the parking lot of the Wellsville Shopping Center.

Button was arrested and sent to the Allegany County Jail on $50,000.00 cash bail, $100,000.00 property bond or $200,000.00 partially secured bond.

She is due back in court on January 4.

