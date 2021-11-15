Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Allegany County teacher arrested and facing forcible touching charge

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
Handcuffs
Posted at 6:24 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 18:24:14-05

TOWN OF BELFAST, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Allegany County teacher has been arrested and is facing forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child charges.

New York State police announced 33-year-old Alex T. Minnick, a teacher in the Belfast Central School District, was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of forcible touching and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

According to police, a possible inappropriate touching of a minor complaint that occurred in the town of Belfast was received on November 1. Minnick allegedly inappropriately touched and made comments while in a professional capacity.

He was processed and released on appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Belfast Court.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!