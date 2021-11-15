Allegany County teacher arrested and facing forcible touching charge

TOWN OF BELFAST, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Allegany County teacher has been arrested and is facing forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child charges.

New York State police announced 33-year-old Alex T. Minnick, a teacher in the Belfast Central School District, was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of forcible touching and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

According to police, a possible inappropriate touching of a minor complaint that occurred in the town of Belfast was received on November 1. Minnick allegedly inappropriately touched and made comments while in a professional capacity.

He was processed and released on appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Belfast Court.