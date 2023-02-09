Watch Now
Allegany County man killed in head-on crash on I-86

Posted at 12:56 PM, Feb 09, 2023
ALMOND, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York state police say one person was killed and another person was hospitalized after a head-on crash on I-86 in Almond.

The crash occurred around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. Police said an investigation determined 62-year-old Donald Rose of Aneglica was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane and struck a tractor-trailer head-on. Rose was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the tractor-trailer was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital by Mercy Flight for injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate.

