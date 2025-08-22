Allegany County man facing murder charge in deadly stabbing at Economy Inn

ALFRED, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Allegany County man is facing a murder charge in a deadly stabbing at the Economy Inn on State Route 244 in the Town of Alfred.

New York State police said 27-year-old Briar A. York of Alfred was arrested Thursday for second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Troopers responded to the Economy Inn on Thursday morning for a welfare check on 32-year-old Sean M. Dawson of Alfred. Police said Dawson was found dead from apparent multiple stab wounds in his hotel room.

According to investigators, York allegedly visited Dawson in his hotel room on August 20. After a discussion regarding Dawson’s status on the sex offender registry, York allegedly became physically aggressive and stabbed Dawson multiple times. York is accused of attempting to clean the scene of possible evidence after the incident occurred.

Police said York was located, arrested and transported to SP Amity for processing. York was transported to the Allegany County Jail for CAP arraignment.

The investigation is ongoing.